How To Strengthen Your LinkedIn Profile With This AI Tool

It may do us an injustice to define ourselves by our jobs alone. We're complex and multifaceted creatures, after all, navigating the balance of families, hobbies, and what to have for dinner every evening as well as our careers.

At the same time, there's no denying just how significant a part of our lives work is. In January 2023, according to Statista, LinkedIn reached a world record of 200 million users in the U.S. alone. That's an awful lot of people striving to advance their careers and make networks of valuable professional connections.

The question is, how many of these people are making the most of the varied opportunities LinkedIn offers? Those who fear that they aren't will be glad to hear that the platform has introduced a new AI tool designed to help with just that. Here's how it can help you maximize your profile and climb some ladders.