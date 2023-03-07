If You Spend A Ton Of Time Writing Emails, Check Out This ChatGPT Extension

AI in general is, undeniably, a remarkable prospect, and one that is making tremendous advances every single day. ChatGPT itself is stunning users more and more as its capacities improve – it has already offered its excellent opinion on topics such as the best cars ever created, for example. But, at the same time, there are certain things that such software just doesn't seem ready to handle for itself just yet.

Take GhostWrite's own example of "Ask my supervisor, Tom, for a raise." Delicate matters such as these, the hirings and firings that are the sad necessities of the corporate world, deserve the human touch. A matter of just a few words can make an enormous difference in the tone of a short missive like an email, and when the stakes are high (as they'd be in situations such as these), time, care, attention, and respect are paramount.

GhostWrite acknowledges this itself. Among the primary features listed on the website's product page, it reassures users that while it will automatically draft its emails from the prompts provided, it will not automatically send them, but show the user first. They seem intended more as a quick and convenient base to build on, allowing users to tweak and embellish where they see fit. As is the case with similar software, it also professes to learn more as it's used, indicating that extra care should be taken with Inky's earlier work in particular.