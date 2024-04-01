How To Remove Location Metadata On iPhone (And Why You Might Want To)

To properly archive photos, old-school photographers would need to meticulously print photos, put film in special containers, and label each batch with trip details like dates and locations. Afterward, they would have to manually sift through storage or albums to see photos from their collection. While there is something oddly satisfying about storing physical copies, and it's probably a good habit to still print some of your favorite photos, modern mobile phones have made it easier to do this with significantly less effort using metadata.

Metadata acts like a photo's digital thumbprint. It provides details that paint a picture of how the image came to be. While there are multiple types of metadata, they typically contain information like the time and date it was taken, the file size, the author, the camera (and the settings) used to take it, and even the location information. Depending on your preference, there are plenty of ways to access a photo's metadata, whether on your mobile phone or computer.

Although, it's important to remember that just because there are plenty of benefits to being able to view metadata, it doesn't mean you should be sharing it with everyone. After all, you don't want to be sharing a photo with metadata that could potentially lead strangers to your home or place of work. Similarly, if you are a professional photographer, you might not always want to reveal your shooting locations, especially if protected species or private residences are involved.