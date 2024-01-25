How To Access Your Photos' Metadata

A picture is worth a thousand words, but add the ability to read its metadata, and it's worth even more. But what exactly is metadata? Think of it as an invisible backpack of information that comes in handy in certain situations, but is tucked away when not needed.

Metadata is useful not only for understanding the nitty-gritty of your photos' when and where, but also for determining the kind of camera and lens they were captured with. Its importance extends beyond curiosity purposes though, since one can find copyright information and author details, which are essential before sharing images that are not yours on the internet.

Gaining access to an image's metadata, while easy, isn't straightforward, since different operating systems handle it slightly differently. In any case, if you're trying to view, edit, or outright get rid of metadata for a photo, there are a couple of ways to do so.