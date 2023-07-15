10 Essential Apps Every Photographer Should Have Installed

Many aspiring photographers often rely on the latest DSLR models' auto mode without fully utilizing the camera's capabilities. While there's nothing inherently wrong with this approach, you may not be getting the most out of your camera.

If you've had some training in DSLR camera settings, you are familiar with the many calculations and adjustments required to capture the perfect shot. While auto mode handles shutter speed, aperture, and ISO automatically, it may not always deliver the precise photo you've envisioned.

The Photographer's Companion app doesn't take any photos but operates like a mobile sensor that can give you all the settings you need for the current environment. Users can set the app to their particular camera and lens and then find the exact settings they want within the app to get the perfect picture. There are different tools to help photographers with depth of field, nighttime photography, focus, lighting, color, calculations, and a ton more.

Although the many settings and tools may seem overwhelming to beginners, the app serves as a valuable resource to acquaint them with their camera's full potential. Seasoned veterans will also benefit from the app's ability to automatically calculate settings, allowing them to focus solely on capturing well-composed and focused shots.

Photographer's Companion is available for Android in a free version supported by ads, while the full version, Photographers Companion Pro, can be unlocked for $3.49. Considering the multitude of tools it offers, this represents an incredibly affordable entry point for photographers looking to elevate their craft.