Where To Find The Best Presets For Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom is one of the most popular photo-editing software on the market. It is fitted with numerous features that can help take photos from 0-100%, but most of us are lacking the skills and knowledge necessary to maximize its many photo-editing features. That's where presets come in.

Lightroom presets are a very convenient way to go about photo-editing, with pre-saved custom settings designed to create a certain style or aesthetic. Think of them like Canva templates, but for photo edits. With the tap of a button, you can amp up a mediocre shot to look more cinematic, grungy, retro, urban, edgy, etc., without having to fiddle with all the technical settings in the app. Presets are a great way to keep your style consistent, especially if you're curating a portfolio or social media page.

There are countless websites online promising the best Lightroom presets, but with so many options available, it becomes difficult to know where to start or how to choose. There are several places where you can download cool presets for Adobe Lightroom — both Classic and Mobile. Some of them offer free downloads, others you have to pay for, but rest assured you'll find presets on this list that'll help you take your photography to the next level.