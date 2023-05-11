Adobe Lightroom Vs. Lightroom Classic: Which Is Best For You?

Since entering the software scene in 2007, Adobe Lightroom has become a staple for digital photographers looking to store and edit their pictures. But which Lightroom? In 2017, Adobe adapted to the growing prominence of mobile devices and operating systems by creating a new photo app called Lightroom CC, with the original Lightroom being renamed Lightroom Classic CC. Confusing things even more, the CC in both applications, which stands for "Creative Cloud," was eventually dropped, meaning that Lightroom is the newer app and the original Lightroom is the one called Lightroom Classic.

Why would Adobe risk the change? It comes down to workflow and the "Creative Cloud" aspect originally found in both new names. Lightroom is made to work seamlessly across multiple platforms, with users able to store and manipulate their photos in the cloud. Lightroom Classic is for photographers who traditionally use their desktop for all the pictures they keep locally on hard drives. Both apps serve the same purpose for their users, which is to import, save, view, organize, and edit digital photographs. (Photoshop, Adobe's other major photography app that has become its own verb to even non-photographers, is more focused on image manipulation and creation than the nondestructive Lightroom programs.) If you're trying to figure out whether Lightroom or Lightroom Classic is best for you, here's a breakdown of the biggest similarities and differences between the two.