The Fascinating True Story Behind The Failure Of Google Glass

According to The New York Times, the Google Glass prototype was not supposed to be released to the general public. In fact, when Google started working on the project, it was shrouded in so much secrecy that most Google employees didn't know anything about it. Behind the scenes, the engineers were not sure if the glasses should be an everyday accessory, or one of those things you wear occasionally. But Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, had other ideas — the intention was to let the cat out of the bag and receive feedback from the public. The problem was that the engineers at Google thought there was a lot of work to be done before Google Glass would be ready.

Google proceeded with the plan and introduced the Explorer Program to test out Google Glass — but you needed $1,500 to access it. However, it didn't take long for some reviewers who tried it to admit that they were disappointed (via Insider). Besides that, most people complained of headaches and eyestrain if they wore Google Glass for too long. Google didn't even bother to include a health warning for users — according to CNET. The prototype was only designed to be used for micro-interactions — it wasn't meant for watching movies, reading books, or working on your laptop.