EU Slaps Meta With Record €1.2 Billion Fine Over Sending User Data To US

Meta has been handed a fine worth €1.2 billion (nearly 1.3 billion USD) in Europe over improper handling of user data and violating data transfer rules. This is the largest fine ever imposed on a company ever since General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law came into effect five years ago. In its official press release, the European Data Protection Board says Meta transferred a huge amount of data belonging to European users and shifted it to storage servers located in the US by leveraging standard contractual clauses (SCCs) since 2020.

To recall, the European Court of Justice nullified the data agreement between the US and the European Union, once known as the Privacy Shield, over concerns regarding surveillance and other intelligence-related activities. In the same order that was issued in 2020, the court also tightened the restrictions around SCC, a legal framework that was widely used by companies for cross-continent data transfer to the US.

The fine on Meta comes after an investigation by the Irish Data Protection Authority (IE DPA), which flagged "systematic, repetitive and continuous" infringement of the data transfer rules. Following the fine on Meta, the authorities in the EU bloc and the US are now actively brainstorming over a new data transfer framework that will be implemented this year. While the fine is a big deal in itself, what is really going to hurt Meta is the immediate order and an amended data transfer framework.