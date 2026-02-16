The US Air Force Just Banned Troops From Using This Popular New Tech

The United States military is among the largest and most technologically sophisticated in the world. Needless to say, it has access to some extraordinary equipment, with the U.S. Air Force operating some of the fastest fighter jets in service today. These are aircraft that most civilians will never ever come close to flying, but by the same token, there is some civilian technology that Air Force personnel are not permitted to use while in uniform.

Smart glasses are becoming increasingly popular, with International Data Corporation noting in July 2025 that the second-generation Meta Ray-Ban glasses captured nearly two-thirds of the market after a successful end to 2024. The broader concept of smart glasses, however, touches on significant fears about privacy and security, meaning that there's a smart reason not to wear models such as Meta's AI glasses. It's also for this reason that the Air Force has prohibited the wearing of such devices. On January 9, 2026, the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs issued new guidance targeting "dress and personal appearance." The policy noted that, with regard to traditional eyewear, specific shades of frames and lenses for sunglasses and eyeglasses must be adhered to, while "It is unauthorized to wear mirrored lenses or smart glasses with photo, video or artificial intelligence capabilities while in uniform."

Elsewhere in this memo, the iconic duty-identifier patches were brought back, powerful symbols of pride in a shared role and expertise. This same collective spirit, however, means that any Air Force member could endanger their fellow members through the use of smart glasses, which is why they were banned.