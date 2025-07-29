Are Smart Glasses A Viable Alternative To Computer Monitors?

Over the past few years, the smart glasses segment has emerged as a lighter and more versatile alternative to headsets. Collectively, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) fall under the umbrella term of extended reality (XR). In VR, you have a display unit for watching content, while being cut off from the world. Augmented reality essentially puts an overlay of digital elements over your real-world view. Mixed reality, which is the most advanced and offered on devices such as Meta Quest Pro, turns physical objects into digital elements, blending the real world with virtual world items.

Glasses offered by the likes of Viture and Xreal fall in a rather unique category, as they offer a hint of VR, but with the foundations of AR. Even though these glasses are primarily targeted for watching videos and gaming, they are a solid choice for getting work done, especially if you need a larger screen to go with a laptop or just need more monitors for your desktop. Almost every brand that hawks smart glasses now offers its own software suite that delivers a spatial computing experience, so you're not diving into uncharted territory either.

I work remotely for the most part and direly miss my multi-monitor set-up at times. But thanks to smart glasses, I always have a virtual super-ultrawide screen or multi-monitor setup at my disposal. All you need to do is hook up the glasses with the USB-C port on your laptop, or even an iPad, and you're good to go. It's seamless and works flawlessly. I've managed to get a day's work done on the Xreal Air 2 glasses, while an 11-inch iPad Pro struggled for space on an in-flight seat.