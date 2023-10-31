Xreal Air 2 Review: Refined AR Glasses That Barely Miss Their Mark

What can one possibly imagine doing while wearing a pair of black Wayfarers with an odd cable sticking out behind one ear? Spatial computing, says Xreal. The Chinese brand, formerly known as Nreal, is one of the biggest names in the AR/VR industry at the moment. Its latest offering, the Xreal Air 2, once again wants to sell the idea of a computing device that looks like a stylish Ray-Ban instead of a bulky headset that you absolutely can't wear in a public space.

With the second-generation Air glasses, Xreal has refined the build with a focus on comfort and achieved a better viewing experience with an odd tactic in tow. There's no snazzy passthrough tech like Meta's latest headset, nor is there any fancy world-facing camera tech to be seen here. The Xreal Air 2 is essentially a giant screen behind the face of, well, glasses that occasionally lets the user feel like Tony "Iron Man" Stark with levitating virtual screens covering their entire field of view.

The Air 2 lives up to that promise in many ways. But the ultimate question is whether an average person will find them intriguing enough to spend north of $400? That's the minimum, actually. For folks seeking to cross the operating system border without taking off the glasses, there's an extra burden of around a couple hundred dollars for accessories. What follows is the good, bad, and everything in-between for the Xreal Air 2 for an average tech enthusiast.

Xreal provided a pair of Air 2 glasses for the purposes of this review.