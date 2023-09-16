iPhone 15 Vs. iPhone 15 Pro: The Big USB-C Difference You Can't See

With the iPhone 15, Apple is finally adopting USB Type-C and forgoing its longstanding resistance to moving away from the proprietary Lightning port. While Apple gave itself a pat on the back for switching to USB-C, the decision is backed by the European Union's directive, which requires every smartphone, tablet, and audio accessory (such as headphones) to use a standard – USB-C – jack by 2024.

Although Apple now complies with the EU's decree, it coyly takes advantage of the confusing USB standards when choosing the underlying technologies for the iPhone 15's USB-C port. A slower USB-C port is among the ways that Apple discriminates against the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus — in a plausible effort to promote the Pro models.

The iPhone 15's inferior USB-C port can result in slower data transfer and charging than the iPhone 15 Pro. In this article, we break down the underpinnings of the iPhone 15 Pro's better USB-C port and how it matters if you choose to buy the non-Pro models.