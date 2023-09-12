Why This New Apple Logo Can Make You Feel Better About Your Gadget Upgrade

In its latest Apple event showcasing the next-gen iPhone and Apple Watch models, the company featured a short film starring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer as "Mother Nature," grilling Apple execs — including CEO Tim Cook — about the company's commitment to protecting the environment. Apple was clearly going all out to show off its big push into decarbonizing its global supply chain.

Notably, Apple customers will be able to buy certain products that will be completely carbon neutral, helping offset a major criticism of frequently upgrading products like iPhones. This practice of replacing a perfectly good iPhone 14 for an iPhone 15, for example, has an impact on the climate not just because of the materials in the phone itself, but also the packaging and transportation of a new device to your front door.

Apple

Customers can now feel a little better about upgrading to Apple's hottest new gadgets — like the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 — thanks to the company's commitment to making these products less damaging to the environment. The company is even employing a new "Carbon Neutral" logo to showcase its most climate-friendly products. The logo fits right in with Apple's overall aesthetic and consists of five green leaves arranged in a circle.