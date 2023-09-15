Apple Goes Back To Basics To Deliver On iPhone 15 Battery Life

Over the last few years, iPhone upgrades have become more convoluted. Since 2022, especially, Apple has limited significant upgrades to its Pro models, while the regular iPhone has picked up the slack from previous years. A similar trend continues with the iPhone 15, which just became available for pre-booking.

You now get Dynamic Island, the all-new Action button, and USB-C as standard features across all iPhone 15 models. On the other hand, fast data transfer across the new port, the A17 Pro chip, and 120Hz ProMotion displays remain limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max — the new 5x periscope telephoto only comes to the Pro Max. Although Apple spoke at length about these improvements, it didn't sweat over improvement in the iPhone's battery life.

We now know, courtesy of MySmartPrice, that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones receive measly upgrades over the iPhone 14 series. The publication has retrieved information about the batteries that power the iPhone 15 devices. This information is sourced from Chinese regulatory filings and gives us a precise look at the marginal improvements over the iPhone 14.