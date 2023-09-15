iPhone 15 Preorders Open With Frustration As Apple Store Struggles

It's only been a couple of days since Apple announced the latest generation of iPhones and watches. These devices were set to open up for preorders starting on September 15 at 5 a.m. PDT. However, things don't seem to be going exactly as planned, as several people are taking to social media to complain about the Apple Store crashing, and orders not going through.

Interestingly, the Apple Store outage isn't just limited to the U.S. Store. Apple customers in several other countries have indicated that they are facing issues preordering the freshly launched iPhone 15 models.

The first sign of trouble began early in the morning as people noted that the Apple Store was still down after the promised preorder time of 5 a.m. PDT. It was a similar story in other parts of the globe too, where people thronging to the Apple Store were greeted by a message asking them to wait a bit longer since Apple was still applying "finishing touches" to the Store before preorders opened up. As thousands of people collectively hit their refresh buttons, the Apple Store struggled to respond, throwing up error messages and failed transactions.

It's past 5am PT and the Apple Store is still down? pic.twitter.com/OS7H6lHzog — Edward Kiledjian (@ekiledjian) September 15, 2023

The crashing of the Apple Store has led to a virtual meme fest on social media, with many of them criticizing the trillion-dollar company for being unable to handle an anticipated surge in traffic from early-bird Apple fans.