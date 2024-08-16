RayNeo Air 2S Review: Refined XR Glasses With A Few Old Demons

This is no ordinary set of specs. This is a pair of augmented reality glasses made by the brand RayNeo — not the most well-known name out there when it comes to making XR (extended reality) hardware, unless you are familiar with the brand's association with TCL. Brands aside, what we've got here is the most advanced set of smart display glasses the company's released thus far. And this isn't the first time we've had a pair on our review bench.

Advertisement

When I tested the RayNeo Air 2 in 2023, one of the biggest issues that I ran into was peripheral blurring, which is a massive turn-off, irrespective of whether you plan to play games, watch Netflix, or fancy yourself some Windows computing. This year, RayNeo has an upgraded Air 2S model on the shelf. The company has made some crucial audio-visual improvements on this one, and they are easy to discern in the first go compared to the Air 2 from 2023. The latest trim is also more comfortable, even though the looks are more or less identical.

I went into the review process hoping the software situation had improved in 2024, and with reduced expectations of what one should expect from "display glasses." Unfortunately, I ran into some familiar issues, once again. At $400, these glasses seem to excel where it matters the most, but a tad out of touch in areas where they could've made a leap and left an indelible mark. RayNeo sent me a pair of Air 2S glasses to test for this review.

Advertisement