RayNeo Air 2 Review: XR Smart Glasses Have The Look, But At What Price?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TCL has been experimenting with AR glasses for a while now under the NXTWEAR branding. Recently, it branched out its wearable efforts under the RayNeo label, which is now trying to make a splash with a new pair of flashy AR glasses (here in 2023). Dubbed the RayNeo Air 2, these go against the likes of Xreal Air 2, the Rokid Air series, and the Viture One — not to mention Lenovo's Legion Glasses.

RayNeo hasn't cut any corners in making its latest pair of AR Glasses, paying special attention to the design. In fact, these are the best-looking AR glasses in the market if you want to steer clear of the overdone Wayfarer look. The OLED display units have also been upgraded and they are now brighter than what the competition can muster. The lighter frame and native support for high-refresh-rate content are also welcome refinements.

Overall, the RayNeo Air 2 comes out as a meaningful iterative update over TCL's previous attempts in areas that matter the most. But not everything is perfect here, as the team behind Air 2 apparently reserved all their focus for the hardware. If you've got around $400 to spare for gadget experimentation and the latest RayNeo AR glasses are on your radar, read on to find where they excel and the aspects they underperform.