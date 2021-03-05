Razer Anzu takes company to the next level in lifestyle wearables

The gaming lifestyle company Razer revealed a pair of smartglasses called Razer Anzu. The “Anzu Smart Glasses” are a “one-of-a-kind wearable” with touch controls, open-ear audio, and special lenses. You can roll with 35% blue light filtering lenses, 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglasses, and an always-appreciated replaceable lens system.

These glasses work with Bluetooth 5.1 with 60ms latency to deliver sound with open-air speakers. Razer Anzu also works with a “discreet omnidirectional mic” so the user can connect with and speak to their phone or PC.

Touch controls are included with the glasses for a variety of connected experiences. One could activate a voice assistant (through a connected phone), play or pause audio, manage and answer calls, and other oddities. Per Razer, “A user-friendly device experience extends to the available Android and iOS apps which deliver EQ adjustments (default, enhanced clarity, or treble boost), latency settings, battery status, and firmware updates.”

Razer Anzu glasses work with pre-installed 35% blue light filtering lenses to reduce “digital eyestrain.” The basic pair of glasses include a single pair of replacement polarized lenses “to shield eyes from 99% of UVA/UVB rays.”

Razer partnered with Lensabl for prescription lenses. With this connection, users can purchase prescription lenses for “15% off” their usual price when purchased with Razer Anzu.

Razer Anzu glasses were released this week through the Razer store online. There, the glasses were revealed in two styles: one with rectangular frames, one with round frames. Each of the two styles have a pair of sizes available with “durable and flexible frame hinges meant for easy storage.”

The Razer Anzu has a price of approximately $200 USD per pair. There’ll be Razer Anzu Replacement Sunglass Lenses available for approximately $30 USD. The whole lot was released to the Razer store online on March 5, 2021. Take a peek at the timeline below to see more Razer bits that’ve been revealed over the past week.