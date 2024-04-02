Viture One Lite Review: Immersive AX/AR Glasses For A Nearsighted Future

Viture is a relatively new name to the world of XR glasses and only arrived on the scene last year with the flagship Viture One. Beginning its journey from Kickstarter, which is no small achievement in itself, the upstart went right for the summit from the get-go. After all, how many AR glasses offer self-dimming electrochromic glasses, the same tech that you find on luxurious rides like McLaren Artura Spider and the 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo?

Another notable achievement of the original Viture One was design, which looked as close to a regular pair of wayfarers as it gets, and far more inconspicuous than what rival brands have achieved so far. Then there are a handful of other features such as native 3D content support and a beautiful bright display. However, an asking price of $549 – down to $439 following a discount – wasn't the most palatable.

Moreover, the competition has also shifted the battlefield to a lower price segment. To answer the market call, Viture now offers the One Lite, which looks almost identical to the Viture One, but starts at $349 and doesn't skip on many fancy features either. On its own merits, however, the Lite model seems like an alluring entry point into the world of AR/VR experiences. Viture sent us a pair of One Lite glasses for this review.