McLaren Artura Spider Hybrid Electric Supercar Cuts Roof And Adds Power

McLaren has updated the Artura for model year 2025, and this time around, the company is bringing a hybrid convertible into the mix alongside a vanilla coupe. The British automaker claims that the Artura Spider is its "first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible," and given the exhaustive list of upgrades on the table, it could very well be the best hybrid the company has ever produced.

Thankfully, the improvements gracing the convertible will also make their way to the coupe, so there's little to worry on that front for folks willing to fork a quarter-million dollars for a new car. Armed with five lithium battery packs worth 7.4kWh, alongside a M630 V6 engine, the latest McLaren ride can muster 690 brake horsepower in tandem with its eight-speed transmission system.

The company is touting an electric-only range of 21 miles, and will honor a replacement warranty for six operational years or 45,000 miles on the odometer, whichever milestone is achieved first.

Of course, it's a McLaren, so the car has to be naturally fast. For the Artura Spider, the company is claiming that the new convertible can go from 0-60 miles per hour in three seconds. The Spider peaks at 205 miles per hour as its top speed, while barely missing the vaunted quarter-mile achievement by crossing the barrier in 10.8 seconds. The Artura Spider, alongside its Coupe sibling, is now open for orders in the U.S., and elsewhere, assuming the aforementioned numbers have already got your heart racing.