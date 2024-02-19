All About The Twin Turbocharged V8 3.8L Engine That Powers The McLaren P1

Enthusiasts commonly refer to the McLaren P1 as a "Holy Trinity" member of hybrid supercars that kickstarted the mega-horsepower race. The elite circle comprises the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918, but the McLaren P1 stakes the claim of being the world's first mass-produced hybrid supercar.

Moreover, the P1 is McLaren's first hybrid vehicle after flirting with greatness with its MP4-12C, the brand's first roadgoing production car and the unofficial successor to the legendary McLaren F1. The P1's legendary hybrid powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged gas engine and a battery-electric hybrid powertrain that the brand calls IPAS or Integrated Power Assist.

Combined with the P1's space-age engineering, optimized aerodynamics, and balanced mid-engine layout, it scoots harder than a supercar on steroids, rushing from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, numbers that were unheard of in a production sports car in the mid-2010s. Thanks to its proprietary drag reduction system with an adjustable rear wing, the P1 takes under 6.8 seconds to reach zero to 124 mph. The top speed is 217 mph.