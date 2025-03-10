Are Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Worth The Cost? Here's What Users Are Saying

Whether we like it or not, we now live in an era of smart everything — even the glasses we wear can be smart, if we're willing to pay the asking price. With Meta's Super Bowl ad featuring its Ray-Ban AI glasses and Chris Hemsworth, millions got a glimpse of what AI-powered smart glasses could potentially do. From translating a foreign language while you're traveling to standing in for your headphones when you take a call, Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses promise to make your day-to-day life easier and a lot more fun. Just the idea of these glasses is enough to make one feel like the future is now instead of some far-off destination.

The fact that you can get a pair of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses starting at $299.00 on Amazon may be enough to convince you to give these smart spectacles some serious consideration. However, before you fork over your money, you probably want to be sure they're worth the hype. Will they become an accessory you can't leave home without or gather dust with other unused gadgets in your junk drawer, only to be forgotten?

The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses came out in 2023, and since then its users — professionals and everyday consumers alike — have voiced strong opinions about them. For the most part, these glasses have made a good impression on those who've tried them.