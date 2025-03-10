Are Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Worth The Cost? Here's What Users Are Saying
Whether we like it or not, we now live in an era of smart everything — even the glasses we wear can be smart, if we're willing to pay the asking price. With Meta's Super Bowl ad featuring its Ray-Ban AI glasses and Chris Hemsworth, millions got a glimpse of what AI-powered smart glasses could potentially do. From translating a foreign language while you're traveling to standing in for your headphones when you take a call, Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses promise to make your day-to-day life easier and a lot more fun. Just the idea of these glasses is enough to make one feel like the future is now instead of some far-off destination.
The fact that you can get a pair of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses starting at $299.00 on Amazon may be enough to convince you to give these smart spectacles some serious consideration. However, before you fork over your money, you probably want to be sure they're worth the hype. Will they become an accessory you can't leave home without or gather dust with other unused gadgets in your junk drawer, only to be forgotten?
The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses came out in 2023, and since then its users — professionals and everyday consumers alike — have voiced strong opinions about them. For the most part, these glasses have made a good impression on those who've tried them.
What are Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses?
The best way to think of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses is as a wearable AI companion with built-in headphones and a camera. The glasses come in four styles: Wayfarer, Skyler, Headliner, and Low Bridge Fit Headliner, giving you the option to find a pair that best fits your individual tastes. Granted, there's not a huge difference from one model to the next, but each offers subtle style variations. If you're not paying close attention to someone wearing them, you may not even realize you've come face-to-face with a pair of smart glasses. They just look that ordinary.
In a lot of ways, these glasses are an extension of your smartphone. When wearing them, you can take pictures, record videos, live stream to Instagram and Facebook, listen to Spotify, or answer a call, all without having to use your phone. If you have a question while you're out and about, all you have to do is say "Hey Meta" to launch the AI assistant and get answers to things like the history of a monument you're standing in front of or get real-time translations of signs and menus. The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses come with an ultra-wide 12 MP camera for taking photos and recording up to three minutes of video and a capture button for easily taking pictures.
The glasses feature open-ear speakers with surround sound and adaptive volume control that adjusts automatically based on the ambient sounds around you. There's also a touchpad for music playback. Its case doubles as a charger, keeping the glasses powered for up to four hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with a fully charged case. These glasses are available with transition lenses, going from clear or slightly tinted when indoors to fully dark when outdoors, and are compatible with prescriptions.
Users are generally happy with the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses
From Amazon and Reddit to Best Buy, there is no shortage of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses users with opinions they're willing to share. The glasses have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with one user saying, "the hands-free photo and video capabilities are incredibly convenient." The same user pointed out that "The battery life could be better, especially if you're frequently using the camera and AI features throughout the day." Another user liked that the glasses featured "the classic Ray-Ban style that looks great with just about any outfit." They went on to say that the glasses felt sturdy and durable, just like one would expect from Ray-Ban.
On Best Buy, the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses have a 4.6-star rating. It's important to note that on most of the reviews on Best Buy, there's a disclaimer saying, "this reviewer received promo considerations or sweepstakes entry for writing a review." One satisfied user said, "The camera quality is surprisingly good, even in darker settings." This user also pointed out that while the audio is passable, it's not a replacement for a good set of earbuds. Another user took the glasses with them on a trip to Europe and appreciated their convenience in the cold weather, saying, "... this was the best way to capture every moment without the hassle of taking the phone out of the pocket. Extremely happy with the quality of the video and pictures."
Reddit has an entire subreddit, r/RayBanStories, dedicated to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. Overall, the community seems happy with their purchase, with one Redditor saying, "My own opinion was that I liked them enough to buy a second pair," and another saying, "I use them ALL the time for bike riding. Great for capturing pics and video."
The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses aren't without problems
While the response to Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses has been generally positive, users have pointed out some issues with the futuristic spectacles. A couple of Redditors pointed out they work well depending on your use case, with one saying, "You want to ask AI questions? It's like pulling teeth from a moron. Yeah, it works but only if you guide it every step of the way." Another Redditor complained about the lack of noise canceling. Since they don't block background noise, it can be very hard to hear someone when they are talking.
Other Redditors criticized the size of the glasses, noting the frames were noticeably bigger than regular Ray-Bans and saying wearing them all day was tiring. Over on Best Buy, one user complained about the translation feature, saying, "It only translates from a couple of languages and only from what you can see." More than one user disliked the transition lenses, with one explaining, "... they do not transition to dark enough to be comfortable as sunglasses. I was squinting and straining the whole time in the sun."
An Amazon user expressed frustration with the connectivity of the glasses, saying, "They will not stay connected to any iOS device. They constantly lose Bluetooth connectivity." Another user described the "Hey Meta" feature as a "letdown" that "....struggled with recognizing objects — I asked about a man-made mountain, and it gave me a completely inaccurate answer." There were also several complaints about the glasses' short battery life and the battery charging case. Ultimately, you'll want to take all of these reviews, both positive and negative, into consideration before deciding if the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are right for you.