Meta's Super Bowl Ad Proves AI Glasses Are Smart, But Not Smart Enough To Save A Banana

The Super Bowl allows companies to reach more than 100 million pairs of eyes with their incredible advertisements. Audiences flock to this TV event to see the best NFL teams battle it out on the gridiron, but many also tune in for the spectacle, which often includes the year's best commercials. Considering fans will be able to watch Super Bowl 2025 for free, more eyes than ever will be on this year's event.

A 30-second commercial is around $7 million for this year's game, which is certainly a hefty sum, so companies are going to try and get the most bang for their buck, using ads that feature big names and bombastic premises. Tech giant Meta crafted a brief short about its latest Ray-Ban glasses featuring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Kris Jenner. The scene begins in a massive home decorated with various art. Chris Pratt then uses the Meta AI voice integration of his Ray-Bans to ask about a peculiar piece that appears to be nothing more than a banana duct-taped to the wall.

Pratt then learns from Meta AI that not only is this a real art piece called the "Comedian" by Mauricio Catalin, but it's valued at $6.2 million. Hilariously, things escalate when Chris Hemsworth is seen eating a banana, and a shocked Pratt reveals Hemsworth is eating the most expensive banana ever! In a desperate attempt to replace the missing banana, Pratt and Hemsworth are caught by Kris Jenner hastily rummaging through her refrigerator while looking for a suitable replacement fruit. An agitated Jenner then asks the men, "Who eats art?," leading them to remind her she forgot to say "Hey Meta" first.

