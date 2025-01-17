How To Watch Super Bowl 2025 For Free

The countdown has officially begun for Super Bowl LIX, and fans are beginning their preparations for the game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As the big day approaches, one of the most pressing questions is — what's the best way to watch the game for free? Fans have traditionally tuned into telecasts on network TV to watch the Super Bowl, but that has changed in recent years, as paid streaming services like FuboTV and YouTube TV have broadcast the game. However, all of these streaming services come at a price, which not all are willing to pay, especially not to watch one game out of the year, even if it is the Super Bowl. If you count yourself among that number, you'll be happy to know that free alternatives exist.

FOX has announced that this year's Super Bowl will be available to stream live on Tubi, its free, ad-supported streaming platform. As one of the best free TV streaming apps for your Smart TV and mobile devices, Tubi is one of the easiest ways to watch this year's Super Bowl if you live in the United States. Besides Tubi, over-the-air TV broadcasts are another free option for watching the game. There's also the option of taking advantage of a free trial for one of the live-streaming services that will carry the game. Whatever choice you make, there are several ways to watch this year's Super Bowl for free.