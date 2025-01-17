How To Watch Super Bowl 2025 For Free
The countdown has officially begun for Super Bowl LIX, and fans are beginning their preparations for the game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As the big day approaches, one of the most pressing questions is — what's the best way to watch the game for free? Fans have traditionally tuned into telecasts on network TV to watch the Super Bowl, but that has changed in recent years, as paid streaming services like FuboTV and YouTube TV have broadcast the game. However, all of these streaming services come at a price, which not all are willing to pay, especially not to watch one game out of the year, even if it is the Super Bowl. If you count yourself among that number, you'll be happy to know that free alternatives exist.
FOX has announced that this year's Super Bowl will be available to stream live on Tubi, its free, ad-supported streaming platform. As one of the best free TV streaming apps for your Smart TV and mobile devices, Tubi is one of the easiest ways to watch this year's Super Bowl if you live in the United States. Besides Tubi, over-the-air TV broadcasts are another free option for watching the game. There's also the option of taking advantage of a free trial for one of the live-streaming services that will carry the game. Whatever choice you make, there are several ways to watch this year's Super Bowl for free.
The best ways to watch Super Bowl LIX for free
If you want to stream the Super Bowl live, Tubi is going to be your best bet. All you have to do is sign up for a Tubi account and download the app to stream the game in 4K on your Smart TV or mobile device; no credit card needed. The Tubi stream includes the FOX Sports pregame show, and a second stream will feature a red carpet event hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans who tune into the Tubi stream will get to see all of the Super Bowl commercials that air on broadcast television. Tubi's Super Bowl coverage will begin on January 28, with its Countdown to the Super Bowl on its NFL channel.
A tried-and-true free option for those living in the U.S. who don't want to stream the game on Tubi is watching the over-the-air broadcast on FOX. You'll need a digital indoor TV antenna to pick up the broadcast on your local FOX station without a cable subscription. The nice thing about investing in a digital TV antenna is that it'll come in handy after the game, allowing you to watch ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, PBS, and other free channels. So, if you're a cord cutter, it's a sound investment. Most U.S. households have a FOX affiliate nearby that can be picked up with an antenna. Still, it's a good idea to check RabbitEars.info to confirm.