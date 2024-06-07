5 Of The Best Free TV Streaming Apps For Your Smart TV

Not so long ago, it seemed that Netflix was the only place to watch your all-time favorite movies and shows alongside a variety of original programming. But the game has drastically changed — and continues to — for streaming services as the habits of viewers and the entertainment landscape itself shifts by the minute. You probably already have your fair share of packed watchlists from the likes of Max, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other major streaming services.

The array of streamers out there isn't only limited to these paid subscription options, however. Nowadays, there are an array of popular streaming services that won't charge you a penny, and in some cases won't even require you to create an account. While many of them do require you to sit through ads, it's a small price to pay for paying no price at all. These services often come with their own perks that set them apart from their paid counterparts, including a more diverse collection of movies and shows than your typical paid streamer and live channel options.

We've rounded up five of the best free streamers you'll find for your smart TV, based on their array of content, user experience, and special perks. More about our selection process can be read at the end of this article.