5 Of The Best Free TV Streaming Apps For Your Smart TV
Not so long ago, it seemed that Netflix was the only place to watch your all-time favorite movies and shows alongside a variety of original programming. But the game has drastically changed — and continues to — for streaming services as the habits of viewers and the entertainment landscape itself shifts by the minute. You probably already have your fair share of packed watchlists from the likes of Max, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other major streaming services.
The array of streamers out there isn't only limited to these paid subscription options, however. Nowadays, there are an array of popular streaming services that won't charge you a penny, and in some cases won't even require you to create an account. While many of them do require you to sit through ads, it's a small price to pay for paying no price at all. These services often come with their own perks that set them apart from their paid counterparts, including a more diverse collection of movies and shows than your typical paid streamer and live channel options.
We've rounded up five of the best free streamers you'll find for your smart TV, based on their array of content, user experience, and special perks. More about our selection process can be read at the end of this article.
Tubi
In the last few years, Tubi has been giving the likes of Netflix a run for their money. This ad-supported FOX-owned streamer officially launched in 2014, but has significantly risen in prominence over the last few years to arguably become the face of free streamers.
This is thanks, in no small part, to its impressive catalog of content with more than 200,000 movies and television episodes under its belt, along with a growing family of original programming of its own. The vast diversity of content available on Tubi and the way it's organized is unmatched. From billion dollar blockbusters and Oscar-winning dramas to obscure cult classics and globe-spanning foreign finds, you'll be hard-pressed to find something on the streamer that isn't up your alley. You also get access to a wide array of live TV channels, including sports and news.
In September 2023, Tubi reached 74 million subscribers, with more recent estimates pushing it to nearly 80 million. This places it even higher than the likes of Paramount+'s 67.5 million and Hulu's 49.5 million subscribers. Personally, speaking here for a second, I have been a loyal Tubi user for the last five years or so. After recently unsubscribing from Disney+, Max, and Hulu, I was afraid that it would not be enough to keep me entertained. Six months later, and I genuinely forgot about those other services until writing this piece.
Amazon Freevee
If you've tried out any number of streaming services — or even if you're an avid online shopper — chances are you're familiar with Amazon Prime Video. Included as either its own standalone service or as an added feature for Amazon Prime subscribers, this streamer is well-known as the home of such hit series as "Fallout," "Invincible," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." But in an effort to go toe-to-toe with the growing list of ad-supported streaming services, Amazon revamped the former IMDb TV into Amazon Freevee.
While Freevee does come with Prime, it can also operate as its own standalone service. If you're already acclimated to Prime, then you won't have trouble getting used to Freevee, as the service has a similar interface and manner of categorizing its content. While the overall interface isn't as cleanly presented as Prime, it never presented any major issues for me, as each title loads well and plays smoothly.
As for that library, there's quite a lot to choose from. Currently, you can find a solid variety of titles such as "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," "F9: The Fast Saga," "Kitchen Nightmares," and "Bewitched," as well as original shows such as "Judy Justice." In 2021, it was announced that Universal Pictures will be placing their content on the streamer after being shown on Peacock, making movies such as 2020s "The Invisible Man" available for free.
Sling Freestream
Sling has been one of the most popular choices for those who enjoy live TV streaming. However, at $40 a month for its lowest subscription tier, it may not be something your everyday streaming customer may be willing to take on. If you've been on the fence about getting Sling but don't want to pay the same amount for a streaming service as your phone bill, then Sling Freestream might be worth your time.
Much like Freevee is for Prime Video, Freestream offers a lite alternative of what you would get out of a full-on Sling subscription. You aren't required to create an account to start watching Freestream's over 40,000 on-demand titles or 400 live channels. Even on Sling Freestream, there's a wide array of big name channels to choose from including ABC News Live, BBC News, TMZ, and USA Today. Similarly, there is a surprisingly vast collection of popular titles such as "Halloween," "Point Break," and "Day of the Dead" and select episodes and seasons of shows such as "Portlandia," "Bob's Burgers," and "Rick and Morty." With a subscription, however, you're able to further personalize your experience by creating watchlists and implementing parental controls.
The display and categorization is another highlight, as it is extremely clean and well-organized. At the end of the day, this isn't going to be a full-on replacement for cable. But if you're willing to work through some of its limitations, Sling Freestream might surprise you with what it has to offer.
Pluto TV
Few streaming services, paid or otherwise, offer the unique level of live channel interaction that you get with Pluto TV. Owned by Paramount, Pluto contains 250 live channels along with over 40,000 titles on demand, including popular titles such as "The Terminator," "Saving Private Ryan," "Dr. Phil," "Criminal Minds," and "The Twilight Zone" to name a few.
The manner in which Pluto has organized its channels stands out from the crowd, categorizing them under genres such as Pluto Comedy, Pluto Horror, Pluto Thrillers, and Pluto Action, as well as miscellaneous channels dedicated to everything from news and sports to Comedy Central cartoons and Godzilla movies. The format might take some getting used to and may not be what some looking for more traditional cable channels are seeking, but it nevertheless offers a unique experience.
One gripe I have with Pluto is how the streamer handles picture-in-picture. Unlike other platforms that minimize the window of whatever you're watching as you scroll, Pluto will instead have your movie or show play directly behind the menu you're scrolling through, with only the top of what you're watching being visible. While you can still hear what you're watching, you can't see anything at all, defeating much of the purpose for such a function at all.
Crackle
If simplicity is what you want, then simplicity is what you'll get with Crackle. Despite having been on the scene long before Netflix's dominating presence over the entertainment landscape, Crackle hasn't evolved in any way to pose a significant threat to more modern streamers. But that's not to say it has nothing to offer.
This is another one where no sign up of any kind of required to start viewing. Simply throw it on, and you can look through its wide selection of movies, shows, and original content. But don't expect to be blown away by its selection. While hardcore film buffs may come across a handful of titles they're familiar with, the streamer's catalogue contains nothing all that popular, especially when it comes to its television library. Unsurprisingly, there's no live TV options whatsoever. There are some surprises in store, however, as some well-known names such as Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key,and Tiffany Haddish have starred in several Crackle originals.
What you see with Crackle is what you get, but that's not to discredit the streamer itself. It's easy to use, cleanly presented, and everything plays smoothly with only your typical-length ad breaks. If you're not an extreme streamer and don't mind the limitations, then Crackle makes for a neat and effortless way to entertain.
Why we chose these streaming services
All of these streaming services were thoroughly tested before placing them on this list. Each entry was either one I have already used extensively or that was downloaded and given a run-through. No matter my experience level with each respective service, I went back and ran through each one to see the scope of their collection and overall performance when playing movies, shows, and live programming.
Each one needed to have a diverse array of content to be considered. Obviously, not all will have the high-profile titles of Netflix or Disney+, but nevertheless, I sought out the ones that sported a hearty variety of things to watch from various genres and for different age groups. Similarly, I ensured that each provided a solid user experience with little to no barriers to sign up, scroll, play content, or to create a watchlist. I also used industry platforms such as CNET, Tom's Guide, and USA Today to gather more widespread expert and user opinions.