5 Of The Best Indoor TV Antennas For 2024

While many television viewers have cut the cord and stopped paying for traditional cable TV packages, that doesn't mean all of them have switched to using the best streaming devices to watch local TV or internet-based media as a replacement. There are still plenty of folks who use old-school TV antennas to receive and watch live television over the air — completely for free.

If you're picturing yesteryear's vintage "rabbit ears" TV antennas, you're a little out of date. Since broadcast television switched from analog to digital in 2009, most TV antennas have changed as well, with the newer technology allowing for HD broadcasts of local channels within your vicinity. Many, though not all, of these antennas have a flat, rectangular shape and are a little smaller than the size of a dinner tray. Depending on how close you are to a transmission tower and the placement of your antenna, you can typically get several channels, if not several dozen, including your local broadcast affiliates — like CBS, NBC, and ABC.

Over-the-air signals can be finicky and inconsistent, however, and the quality of your TV antenna can go a long way toward getting the best signal. If you're looking for a cheap device that will allow you to watch live TV for free, here are five of the best indoor TV antennas for 2024 based on the hands-on testing of reputable publications (more information about this selection process can be found at the end of the list).