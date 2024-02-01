5 Of The Best Indoor TV Antennas For 2024
While many television viewers have cut the cord and stopped paying for traditional cable TV packages, that doesn't mean all of them have switched to using the best streaming devices to watch local TV or internet-based media as a replacement. There are still plenty of folks who use old-school TV antennas to receive and watch live television over the air — completely for free.
If you're picturing yesteryear's vintage "rabbit ears" TV antennas, you're a little out of date. Since broadcast television switched from analog to digital in 2009, most TV antennas have changed as well, with the newer technology allowing for HD broadcasts of local channels within your vicinity. Many, though not all, of these antennas have a flat, rectangular shape and are a little smaller than the size of a dinner tray. Depending on how close you are to a transmission tower and the placement of your antenna, you can typically get several channels, if not several dozen, including your local broadcast affiliates — like CBS, NBC, and ABC.
Over-the-air signals can be finicky and inconsistent, however, and the quality of your TV antenna can go a long way toward getting the best signal. If you're looking for a cheap device that will allow you to watch live TV for free, here are five of the best indoor TV antennas for 2024 based on the hands-on testing of reputable publications (more information about this selection process can be found at the end of the list).
Mohu Leaf
Mohu is one of the leading names in modern TV antennas and offers several different products depending on the specific needs of your TV and living area — including the Mohu Leaf Glide, which has a 65-mile range. If you live in an urban area or somewhere else that is considerably closer to a transmission tower, however, you can save money by opting for the brand's entry-level Mohu Leaf Indoor HD TV Antenna. While its range is shorter (40 miles instead of 65), it's more affordable. Most importantly, it doesn't sacrifice any quality at its lower price point and is one of the best indoor TV antennas on the market.
CNET, which conducted dozens of tests on various antennas, named the Mohu Leaf its "best antenna overall of 2024," beating out several more expensive products. The publication tested the antenna on both coasts, several miles from the nearest transmission tower, and reported that, with "a new look and some under-the-hood improvements," most channels could be received by the current-generation device. The review did note, however, that the Leaf's coaxial cable is not detachable and requires an adapter if you want to place it further from your TV. The Mohu Leaf Indoor HD TV Antenna is available from Walmart for $34.99, putting it somewhere in the lower-middle range of typical HDTV antenna prices.
Winegard Flatwave Amped Pro
Selected by Wirecutter as its "upgrade pick" for the "best indoor HDTV antenna of 2024," the Winegard Flatwave Amped Pro is a premium option for those who like to have state-of-the-art devices. A USB-powered amp helps boost the strength and performance of the device so it can receive a maximum amount of available channels, giving you more live TV options than weaker antennas. Plus, the device can update you in near real-time which corners of the room offer the best reception so you can place it in an optimal location. Since it comes with a long 18.3-foot cable, it doesn't need to be close to your TV, giving you a lot of wiggle room when it comes to placement.
One of the biggest drawbacks to the Winegard Flatwave Amped Pro is its cost, which is several times the amount as some competing products that are nearly as good (especially if you're close to a transmission tower). Another potential downside is that some of its best features require a smartphone, which some people may not find appealing — especially if they're the type of tech-adverse folks looking for an antenna because they prefer old-school TV viewing in the first place. But if you've got the budget for it and don't mind using your phone, the Winegard Flatwave Amped Pro is one of the most advanced antennas on the market. It's available for $109.99 from Amazon.
1byone Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna
If you live far away from a transmission tower, you'll likely want to use an amplified TV antenna, which can boost its range. The 1byone Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna is a solid choice that, despite including an amplifier, is still relatively affordable. The amplifier gives the antenna a 50-mile range and is detachable. So, if you end up using it in a location closer to a tower, you can get better reception by removing the amplifier altogether, making it a more versatile device. A 10-foot-long cable also gives you more placement options since it doesn't need to be right next to the TV.
The antenna is also easy to set up, with a thin, lightweight frame that can easily be attached to a window thanks to the included 3M adhesive mounting stickers. It can be powered either by an outlet or through a USB port, including any on your TV. After testing two of the devices, Tom's Guide noted that the reception and the number of channels they could provide were not consistent with one another — with one being due to a loose cable, which raises some red flags. However, these issues were not enough of a problem to keep Tom's Guide from naming the product its "best budget TV antenna of 2024." If you're looking for an affordable option that, for the most part, will do its job, you can purchase the 1byone Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna from Amazon for a retail price of $39.99.
Best Buy Essentials Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna
The Best Buy Essentials Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna is a basic, bare-bones option that will give you solid, reliable reception without a lot of bells and whistles. Even without any advanced, eye-catching features, Wirecutter named the product its "best indoor HDTV antenna of 2024." If you're thinking you'll have to pay a premium for such a quality antenna, you'd be wrong — it's one of the most affordable options on the market. It includes a 10-foot coaxial cable and can be wall- or window-mounted as well as set on a stand. One clever feature it does come with that many others don't is that it's black on one side and white on the other — essentially giving you two different aesthetic options so it can best blend in with the room you're placing it in.
The biggest drawback to this simple yet high-quality antenna is that it doesn't have the power of some competing products, especially since it doesn't include an amplifier or signal level meter of any sort. That means it has a somewhat limited range of 35 miles and won't receive as many channels as a more powerful antenna. However, if you live close to a lot of stations or are only looking for a few basic broadcast networks, this may not be an issue. If that's the case, you won't find many better options than the Best Buy Essentials Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna, which is available from Best Buy for just $19.99.
Channel Master Flatenna 35
The Channel Master brand has been around since the beginning of television, so it's no surprise that the company knows how to make a quality over-the-air receiver. After testing dozens of different antennas in various shapes and sizes, CNET named the Channel Master Flatenna 35 its "best budget TV antenna" for 2024, reporting that — despite its low cost — "it outperforms more expensive designs in both the number of channels it can pick up and the strength of the signal." While its 35-mile range isn't the greatest, the antenna still managed to pick up nearly 98 different channels in the New York City market, with 11 out of 14 test channels showing a strong signal.
The Channel Master Flatenna 35 has a reversible finish, with black on one side and white on the other, so you can choose the style that best matches your home decor. A 12-foot coaxial cable and mounting adhesive stickers are included, making for easy setup, or the antenna can be placed flat on a table or other surface (though you may get poorer reception this way, depending on the layout of your home). Since there's no included amplifier, the biggest downside to this product is that it doesn't have the range or strength of some other quality antennas, though an amplified version with better range is sold at more than twice the cost. The more affordable, well-reviewed option is $20 and can be found on the Channel Master website.
How these indoor TV Antennas were selected
Even though many people prefer to use streaming devices, smart TVs, cable boxes, and other products to watch television, there are still plenty of people who use indoor TV antennas and plenty of indoor TV antennas on the market to choose from. To make sure this list of the best indoor TV antennas for 2024 only included quality products that are reliable and work as advertised, the reviews of experts who physically tested them for reputable publications were used to determine the pros and cons of each. Reviews for the included antennas that were sourced include those from The New York Times Wirecutter, Tom's Guide, and CNET — who all have reputations for quality reporting and hands-on reviews of the latest in tech products and other gear.
Each publication tested several products, comparing them to one another and highlighting the pros and cons of each. Because getting solid reception out of TV antennas can be tricky and inconsistent, the rigorous testing conducted by these publications is vital to knowing whether or not these products would be worth your investment or not. Simpler budget options are included on this list, as well as more advanced amplified antennas for those who live in areas where TV reception is especially difficult to achieve, whether due to terrain or distance. That way, no matter where you live, this list of the best indoor TV antennas for 2024 has a product that's right for you.