The Best Streaming Devices To Watch Local TV Channels For Free

There are more ways than ever to consume television programming, both in general, and specific to traditional TV channels. There are, of course, the traditional options like using an antenna to pick up the channels over the air for free, subscribing to a local cable TV provider, and subscribing to direct broadcast satellite services like DirecTV or Dish Network.

In recent years, however, other alternatives have popped up: There are cable TV replacement streaming services like YouTube TV, and most of the major broadcast networks have apps that let you watch your local affiliate with a paid TV login. Peacock subscribers get access to their local NBC station, and Paramount Plus subscribers get the same access to their local CBS station.

Those require someone to pay, but there are other free options as well. Fox Local has a suite of apps for Fox stations' locally-produced programming, for example. LocalBTV attempts to make as many locally-available channels as possible available for free online, but in practice, that amounts to local news, digital subnetworks that also offer streaming versions, and local affairs channels without access to major network affiliates.

The network apps also offer some limited free on-demand programming, but it varies by the network — and as of July 2023, does not include Fox, which has discontinued its Fox Now app.

Before you can figure out what apps you're going to use, you need to know what hardware you need to make the most of the consumption of your local channels.