Free Channels Every Roku Streaming Stick User Should Have Installed
With so many streaming services out there these days, it's hard to stay on top of everything. To make matters even more complicated, the majority of them cost a subscription fee, meaning the bills can pile up fast. While you might be fine paying for a few services, it's tough to envision paying for 10 of them at once. If you just snagged yourself a Roku streaming stick, you might be interested in knowing there are a lot of free options out there.
No, you won't find the latest Netflix or Hulu original on a free service, but you could be surprised to see the types of shows and movies that are available free of charge. Many of these services are monetized through watching ads, so you do have to deal with that. However, if it means saving a few bucks a month, it's a worthy tradeoff as you won't be getting a bill each month.
Tubi
Tubi features a vast selection of TV shows and movies, both new and old, and it's all available for free. You will have to take ad breaks during anything you watch, but it's worth it for the deep offering of content. Tubi can offer you a wide array of options ranging from the original "Transformers: Generation 1" to the former HBO Max original "Lovecraft Country."
While the ads can be distracting, it's not much different from watching something on cable, and Tubi says they appear around every 15 minutes. For TV shows it's perfect, but that can be annoying while watching a movie. On top of the shows and films, there's also a small selection of live TV that allows you to check out the local news and some sports channels. Pound for pound, it's one of the best streaming services out there, and that's part of the reason viewership continues to grow each year.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is essentially like having access to cable without actually having cable. The difference is you'll find shows, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" as an example, that are streaming exclusives on the platform. In that way, it's a bit better than having an actual cable subscription, but you are missing out on sports networks like ESPN and Fox Sports if that's important to you.
The content is broken up into many different sections ranging from classic TV, food, home, daytime TV, and many more. This means you'll usually find something interesting no matter what time of the day you decide to check out the offerings. There's also an On Demand section that lets you check out many movies and TV shows. Options there include the "Indiana Jones" franchise and "Gladiator." These selections will rotate like any other service, so make sure you check out what you're interested in before it's gone for good. The Paramount options, like "Titanic," might be a bit safe considering Pluto TV's parent company is Paramount.
Crackle
Like the previous two services, Crackle features a big selection of movies and TV shows alike. Unfortunately, you're not going to find any live TV here, but that's not a huge deal if you're only looking for something to binge. Something that helps Crackle stand out amongst other free services is the fact it offers some original content. NBA fans won't want to miss out on the Ja Morant documentary "PROMISELAND" or "On Point," a series that focuses on now-NBA player Romeo Langford.
If there's something you feel is missing from the streaming service, you're able to request it directly. This doesn't guarantee the show or movie you want will ever hit the service, but it does confirm your voice is being heard. Content on the platform rotates in and out, so perhaps something you request could eventually appear. Following the other free services, Crackle features ads in lieu of having a subscription fee.
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is a one-stop-shop for all things anime, and while many people will opt for the paid subscription that eliminates ads and lets you watch shows via simulcast, there's still a free plan. The free plan has been slowly losing value over the years, but it's still there as an option. You'll no longer have access to entire shows, but instead just a sampler of them before being forced to pay up.
Compared to other streaming services, the lowest tier of Crunchyroll does come in a bit cheaper at $7.99 a month. This will completely eliminate ads, allow complete access to the library, and read the manga. While you can use Crunchyroll for free, it's highly recommended to at least spring for the first tier because it'll really open up the platform and let you see everything it has to offer. If you're not an anime diehard, the free tier works just fine for you to dip your toes in and see if you like something.
The Roku Channel
If you have a Roku streaming stick, The Roku Channel is a bit of a no-brainer when it comes to free services. Tuning into this app lets you watch Roku originals like "The Great American Baking Show" or Kevin Hart's "Die Hart." On top of that, you get access to a 24-hour news cycle and a wide selection of films and TV shows.
The Roku Channel acts as a bit of a hub where you can add more streaming services to it if you choose to. Obviously, these won't all be free options, but you have the ability to add Paramount+, Starz, and several more. The Roku Channel has a lot going on for free users, but if you want to expand the offering you have choices. If you were a fan of the now-defunct streaming service Quibi, you might be happy to hear the library has survived and is available through The Roku Channel.