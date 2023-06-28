Free Channels Every Roku Streaming Stick User Should Have Installed

With so many streaming services out there these days, it's hard to stay on top of everything. To make matters even more complicated, the majority of them cost a subscription fee, meaning the bills can pile up fast. While you might be fine paying for a few services, it's tough to envision paying for 10 of them at once. If you just snagged yourself a Roku streaming stick, you might be interested in knowing there are a lot of free options out there.

No, you won't find the latest Netflix or Hulu original on a free service, but you could be surprised to see the types of shows and movies that are available free of charge. Many of these services are monetized through watching ads, so you do have to deal with that. However, if it means saving a few bucks a month, it's a worthy tradeoff as you won't be getting a bill each month.