Why Quibi Was Such A Failure

Six months after the launch of a service that its founders had hoped would transform phone-based entertainment, it was already closed. What went wrong? There were hints that the company may not have had a strong foundation from the beginning. Founders Meg Whitman and Jeffery Katzenberg reportedly did not have the best relationship. They couldn't even agree on a name for the new company, with Katzenberg favoring "Omakase" (via Wall Street Journal).

What even is a Quibi? The name Quibi, which ultimately came from a branding company, was a shortened version of "quick bites." The idea was to create a series containing small chapters, or quibis, of short phone content, less than ten minutes long, that subscribers with short attention and busy lives could view on their subway commutes or during office breaks.

TikTok and YouTube already offered phone-consumable short-form content for free, so it was unclear why anyone would subscribe to a service for $4.99 a month — with ads, $7.99 without. Quibi hoped to differentiate itself from the free competition with an impressive lineup of Hollywood stars and original shows along with news content. Quibi then proceeded to launch at the worst possible time.