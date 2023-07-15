Remember Those Giant Satellite Dishes That Were Everywhere? Here's What They Were For

Satellite television has become ubiquitous today. Cutting the cord on cable boxes offers a number of advantages to homeowners, and for sports fans, satellite is often the only way to go in order to receive the full breadth of content that an avid sports viewer demands. Fittingly enough, the first satellite television broadcast from HBO was the "Thrilla in Manila," in September of 1975. Satellite broadcasts then became a standard practice to support nationwide delivery of television programming by HBO and others.

Yet, satellite television was being deployed in other areas, and a BBC engineer in England successfully built the first personal receiver in 1975 as well. Steven Birkill discovered that a NASA satellite was being used to broadcast educational television to India's rural villages, and went about capturing these signals for himself. After months of tinkering with the device and playing with times and dish positioning, he finally caught the All India Radio crest on his screen.

This breakthrough led to an expansion of home satellite dishes and video access to homes tremendously. The gigantic receivers caught C-Band broadcast signals and truly led a revolution in television. Today, they are little more than relics of a bygone era of innovation and quasi-banditry.