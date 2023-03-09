NextGen TV: What Is Over-The-Air TV?

Innovation in the TV marketplace can be a hit-or-miss affair. For every nationwide synergy of streaming convenience with local news, there's a product that managed a meager flash in the pan, then faded into absolute obscurity. With almost a hundred years of history behind it, the television industry can struggle to come up with a truly new idea that gains mainstream appeal.

One of the most recent trends in TV innovation is less a new paradigm than a modern revival of a very old one. Over-the-air (OTA) television isn't a new offer, but the opportunities it provides aren't necessarily widely known. Savvy customers can synergize their OTA TV options with cable packages and streaming subscriptions for maximum content availability. Advocates for wider use of OTA TV claim it can deliver top-quality digital visuals, along with the depth and context of local reporting, sports, and other region-specific content.