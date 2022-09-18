The Rise And Fall Of 3D TVs

For a few years at the start of the 2010s, it seemed like 3D TVs were set to be the next big thing in consumer electronics. Every major TV manufacturer adopted the idea, and TV channels and DVDs were launched with 3D content ranging from movies to live sports events. But, fast forward to the second half of the decade, and 3D TV seemingly disappeared without a trace, replaced by panels touting 4K resolution and HDR. So what happened? Well, a mix of bad timing, practical limitations, and high costs were ultimately to blame for 3D TV's downfall.

The 3D TV was far from the only technology from the era that flopped as quickly as it launched — the Wii U was an even more notorious failure, with confusing marketing and a lack of games making it Nintendo's worst-selling console to date (aside from the Virtual Boy). The rate that both the Wii U and 3D TV were dropped served as a stark reminder to manufacturers that consumers wouldn't necessarily buy every new innovation the industry threw at them, no matter how hyped it was when it first launched. By 2016, most major manufacturers had stopped making TVs with 3D capabilities, and a year later, there were none on the market at all (via Museum of Failure). There's a chance that the format might make a comeback someday, with no-glasses 3D panels still under development. For now, though, the 3D TV is dead, barely making it a decade after it was launched in the first place.