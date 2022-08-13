The Biggest Game Console Flops Of All Time

In the not-so-distant past, when video games were still young, the only place you could play them was at an arcade. You'd ride your bike there after school, or on the weekends, with a pocket full of quarters and a head full of dreams. You'd while away the hours traversing pixelated dungeons, and fighting poorly-rendered aliens. Then, something wonderful happened.

The first commercial at-home gaming console was invented in the form of the Magnavox Odyssey (via Computer Museum of America). The technology enjoyed an initial burst of popularity, spawning competitors like Atari, but the future of home video games wasn't certain. Then companies like Nintendo and Sega, and later Sony and Microsoft, found the right formula, and transformed video games into a seemingly permanent part of the cultural landscape.

That doesn't mean that every console created by those companies, or their competitors, has been a hit. For every success, there have been a handful of failures, pieces of tech which were either ahead of their time, wildly misguided, or mismanaged and doomed to the trash heap. Some of these you'll likely remember, others have been forgotten to time, and that might be for the best.