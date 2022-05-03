The One Failure That Changed Nintendo Forever

Nintendo is one of the biggest brands in gaming. The company saved video games by reviving the failing home console market with the creation of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and since then it has been a household name. Nintendo has a long and varied history, and while most of its devices proved to be smash hits, there have also been plenty of misses. This is to be expected given the company's innovative nature; it allows Nintendo to learn from its mistakes and make adjustments going forward.

One of these dire times came after the release of the Wii U. With the phenomenal popularity of the Wii console, Nintendo eventually needed to find a way to outdo it. The company's next console release, however, fell drastically short. The Wii U was one of the company's worst-performing consoles, next to the Virtual Boy, as reported by Nintendo. This was due to a number of reasons, including choices Nintendo made that did not pan out in its favor.