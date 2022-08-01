Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.

The cartridge-based system of the Nintendo 64 might've seemed sensible when it was released — that's all the last couple of generations were using, after all. Unfortunately, the cartridge era was nearly at its end, largely because the tech had significant limits for data storage compared to the competition — CDs — which Sony used in the first PlayStation. This caused Nintendo to lose a huge player in its marketing strategy: Square Enix. Square Enix decided to work with Sony to bring the "Final Fantasy" series to the PlayStation, driving much more attention to that console (via Nintendo Life.)

Despite this, the Nintendo 64 became a console known for its legendary games, such as "Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and "Super Mario 64." At the same time, a little-known peripheral was produced by Nintendo. The Nintendo 64DD was originally announced before the release of the original N64 console but wasn't made available until the year 1999. The Nintendo 64DD not only increased data storage for the N64 — it also allowed the console to access the internet.