Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
The cartridge-based system of the Nintendo 64 might've seemed sensible when it was released — that's all the last couple of generations were using, after all. Unfortunately, the cartridge era was nearly at its end, largely because the tech had significant limits for data storage compared to the competition — CDs — which Sony used in the first PlayStation. This caused Nintendo to lose a huge player in its marketing strategy: Square Enix. Square Enix decided to work with Sony to bring the "Final Fantasy" series to the PlayStation, driving much more attention to that console (via Nintendo Life.)
Despite this, the Nintendo 64 became a console known for its legendary games, such as "Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and "Super Mario 64." At the same time, a little-known peripheral was produced by Nintendo. The Nintendo 64DD was originally announced before the release of the original N64 console but wasn't made available until the year 1999. The Nintendo 64DD not only increased data storage for the N64 — it also allowed the console to access the internet.
What the Nintendo 64DD is worth today
According to an old listing from Nintendo Japan, the Nintendo 64DD was provided to those who signed up for a subscription to Randnet, an internet service that allowed users to surf the web and even send and receive e-mail. The N64DD connected to the bottom of the original console and included a disc drive allowing 64MB magnetic discs for data storage. During the Nintendo 64DD's short run, it was never released outside of Japan. In 2001, Randnet was officially shut down and production for the N64 disc drive was ended (via IGN.)
Today, if you can find one of these accessories, they go for around $1,500 dollars due to their rarity — according to Price Charting. If you find one complete, still in its original box, it'll likely run you about $2,900. For a unit in new condition, you can expect to pay a much higher price of $7,830 or more. Despite the failure of the device, it has gained the status of a novelty in the retro gaming world, raising its price well beyond what it was worth years ago.
Above you'll see a video of a rare U.S. version of the peripheral — apparently only ever created as a prototype for a product that'd never actually hit store shelves. If you see one of these at a garage sale, snap it up!