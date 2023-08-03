Meta's Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses Struggle As Owners Stop Using Them

Meta launched its camera-equipped Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in 2021, but in a product cycle that is nearing two years, fewer than 10% of the buyers are using it regularly. According to internal data seen by The Wall Street Journal, Meta has shipped nearly 300,000 units, but only about 27,000 have reached the monthly active usage status.

That's still a generous figure, as a healthy bunch of consumer tech products pride themselves on the daily active user (DAU) figures, signaling their popularity as a device that is used on a daily basis. While the monthly active user (MAU) is abysmal in itself, what's more concerning is that the return rate of Ray-Ban Stories is even higher, at 13% of total sales.

On the bright side, not all figures are shabby for Meta. The company reportedly had an internal target of selling 478,000 units in its entire product life, but the shipment forecast was reportedly trimmed down to around 394,000 pieces. Meta is still about 25% shy of reaching that goal, but there's no word on a break-even point for it, and whether Meta will end up taking a loss on its smart glasses endeavors.

Connectivity woes and sub-par battery life are said to be the key reason behind the failure of Ray-Ban smart glasses. Other reasons cited in the report include "inability for users to import media from the devices, issues with the audio on the product, and problems with voice commands."