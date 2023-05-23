Ray-Ban Stories Update Finally Turns Them Into Smart Glasses

Smart glasses have been struggling to be seen as anything more than a quirky novelty since the troubled launch of Google Glass in 2013. Without a killer app or features that make it both distinguishable from a smartphone and just as irreplaceable as one, the jury is still out on whether the wearable tech will finally go mainstream and become commercially successful. With companies like Apple and Meta still investing in mixed reality, smart glasses still very much have a chance to become the next big gadget.

While Meta's virtual reality headset, the Quest, has made headway in the VR market, its brand of smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, hasn't been quite as attention-grabbing. By collaborating with the popular sunglasses and eyeglasses brand, Meta's Ray-Ban Stories at least look stylish, especially when compared to Google Glass and other older attempts at the technology; three options for frames and several color choices are currently available for first-generation Stories.

While Meta is continually updating the software to fine-tune them and make them more useful, the feature set for the smart glasses is still fairly limited. A pair of Ray-Ban Stories currently comes with dual 5-megapixel cameras that can capture photos and videos with a voice command or tap of a button. It also includes open-ear audio and uses the "Hey Facebook" smart assistant for basic controls to help you operate the glasses and use them for communication and social media (Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.) The glasses can be charged in a compact case. However, it's the latest update, announced on May 23, that may finally put the "smart" in "smart glasses" for Meta's product.