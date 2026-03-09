5 Clever Uses For Your Old Smartwatch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tech waste is real, especially for enthusiasts who regularly upgrade their gear. I personally have a bunch of old phones, and to avoid them collecting dust in a drawer, I converted one into a dashcam, and another into a security cam. The same can't be said of my old smartwatches, but must that be case?

While big companies like Samsung and Apple are still removing chargers from their in-box contents in the name of protecting the environment (and selling them separately, sigh!), there is something else we can all do. While we cannot directly recycle our tech gadgets, sometimes the best form of recycling is simply repurposing.

When you strip away the notifications and the pressure of health metrics from a smartwatch, you are left with a powerful, compact computer that can serve multiple purposes. If your smartwatch still has a decent processor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a display you can work with, you can put it to good use. In this guide, we have compiled a list of five clever ways give your old smartwatch a new lease on life.