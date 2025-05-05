5 Of The Best Dashboard Cameras You Can Find On Amazon (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it's reckless drivers, pedestrians who don't look both ways, or even wildlife that suddenly pops out of nowhere, it can be easy to get into accidents, even if you're generally a pretty careful driver. Unfortunately, as anyone who has ever gotten into a car accident will tell you, things can happen pretty fast. For this reason, we may not have the right state of mind to take note of things like faces, plate numbers, or even exact locations. Thankfully, while we may not always be able to avoid accidents, we can make sure we're equipped to deal with their aftermath with dashboard cameras or "dashcams".
These days, many vehicles are manufactured with built-in dashboard cameras, like the Tesla Model 3, Citroen C3, and BMW 8 Series. But if your car doesn't have one yet, there are tons of options that you can buy instead. When it comes to choosing the right dashcam, there are several things that you should consider, like the cost, image quality, and storage options. To help you decide, we've rounded up some of the best options that you can find on Amazon today. We considered the different reasons why someone may want to get dashboard cameras, such as the different kinds of incidents that can occur in and out of your car. To learn more about our selection process, you can check our methodology at the end. But if you're ready to find a highly-rated dashcam for your car, keep reading.
REDTIGER Dash Cam Front Rear
With full HD recording, the REDTIGER dashboard camera can effectively capture details like vehicle plates, even in poorly lit areas. To do this, it employs the use of two cameras: a front camera that can capture in 170 degrees and a wide-angle rear camera that can record in 140 degrees. In tandem with the REDTIGER app, which works on both iOS and Android, it's possible to not only view or playback your dash camera footage, but also edit videos and share them with your friends or family. Apart from being a great way to share your travels through beautiful roads, it can also make it less difficult to share footage from accidents or incidents. Speaking of accidents, REDTIGER shares several features designed specifically for these, such as saving collision videos and parking monitoring. Additionally, this dashboard camera boasts a built-in GPS that can add even more support in case you need to gather evidence.
Priced at $199.99, REDTIGER's dash cam also comes with a compatible 32GB memory card, so it's ready for use right away. On Amazon, it boasts an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 15,000 reviewers, with 66% of people giving it five stars. Some users have mentioned issues with its suction cup mount, but have shared that after contacting REDTIGER customer service, they did offer to replace it.
ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam
Apart from its 4K ultra HD video recording, the ROVE R2-4K dashboard camera also has advanced night vision technology for low-light image capturing support. Not to mention, it offers image transfer speeds of up to 6 MB/s, so you can quickly send videos from your device to your phone. To do this, you do need to download the ROVE app, which works on both iOS and Android, and use the device's built-in Wi-Fi. In addition, it comes with a built-in GPS feature that takes note of both your driving speed, location, and routes.
One of the most frequently purchased items on this list, the ROVE R2 has generated an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 37,800 Amazon reviews. A little under $100, it also falls in the middle in terms of pricing, which makes it a good alternative for people who don't want to spend an absurd amount of money but also don't want to go too cheap. That said, you will need to factor in the extra cost of the microSD card, which is not included in the price.
Alternatively, you can get a bundle with a 128GB micro SD card for $159.98. While it does have loop cycle recording and 24-hour auto trigger parking mode, ROVE mentions that it can support up to 512GB, if you think you want a little more storage.
SUVCON Dash Cam
Offering three channels, the SUVCON Dash Cam is a budget-friendly option that covers a lot of bases. Because car accidents can happen from all sides, it's good to know that this dashboard camera has cameras that cover the front, rear, and even the cabin. SUVCON shares that its dash cam can let you view up to 170 degrees wide-angle for the front, plus 150 degrees for the rear, which is connected via a 19.68 ft cable. Apart from recording in 150 degrees, the interior camera can also be rotated 360 degrees to your preferred angle. Lastly, this SUVCON dashboard camera has a G-sensor that can signal your camera to automatically record in the event of sudden movement, like collisions.
Similar to other options on this list, it does have loop recording features. However, it's important to note that there are some downsides to 24/7 recording, such as accidentally overwriting important footage. To prevent this, you'll want to make sure to avoid hitting the storage limit on its included 32GB SD card. Retailing for $69.99, more than 4,500 people have given the SUVCON dash cam an average rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon. That said, it is cheap for a reason, as it does not have an integrated app, and several people have mentioned issues with it draining their car battery. If you're willing to spend an extra $10, SUVCON has released a newer version of this dashboard camera for $79.99 with built-in Wi-Fi and app control, although it hasn't received enough ratings to make this list.
WOLFBOX G840S 4K Mirror Dash Cam
With its 12" smart screen, the WOLFBOX G840S has a touchscreen LCD that acts as both a mirror and a display. Using a 170-degree view, 4K front lens camera, and a 140-degree, 1080P rear lens camera, it has a couple of screen features that you can enjoy. First, it has a split-screen feature wherein you can look at both views at once. Second, the rear camera has a mirror and vertical flip options, which let you adjust the view.
During your drives, the camera uses Wide Dynamic Range tech to help adjust the brightness, depending on what you need. Not to mention, it can display data from its real-time GPS. For those who are just learning to park backwards, this dashboard camera also has added parking assist features. And once parked, the WOLFBOX dashcam has 24-hour monitoring mechanisms using its time-lapse mode. Apart from its loop recording, this dashcam has a G-Sensor-activated collision capture feature that makes sure you don't lose important footage. Made to be durable, WOLFBOX shares that its supercapacitor is also rated to function from -4°F to 158°F. In tandem with its WOLFBOX app, you can download videos at a fast rate of 8MB/s with its built-in 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi. On Amazon, the WOLFBOX G840S mirror dash camera falls in the middle in terms of pricing at a little under $180, which includes a 32GB memory card. Out of over 12,600 reviewers, it earned an average rating of 4.3 stars.
Vantrue N4 Pro Dash Cam
While it's the most expensive item on this list, the VANTRUE N4 Pro dashboard camera has a lot of great features to make up for it. Retailing for $379.99, it can record three cameras with 4K image quality. With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 2,000+ reviews, one feature that sets it apart from its competitors is its PlatePix technology, which is designed to capture license plates. At the same time, it's built-in GPS also has route and speed & time stamping features. With its IR LED lights, it can record interior camera views even in low lighting, so it's a good option for rideshare drivers who regularly deal with unruly passengers. Using its app, you can access the videos taken on your dash camera via Wi-Fi.
Designed to withstand the most extreme temperature conditions on this list, from -14°F to 158°F, it also has collision detection features that automatically lock the footage so it doesn't get lost when it loops its recording. On Amazon, there are bundles with a 256GB microSD card and a hardware kit that you'll need to buy separately. Alternatively, if you don't want to download a new app, there is an older model of this camera priced at $259.99, the VANTRUE N4 3 Channel Dash Cam, which is rated at 4.2 stars out of 10,300 Amazon reviews, has most of the same features for a slightly lower price.
Why we think these dash cams are great
To start with, we looked at products that can help generate evidence in the event of a vehicle-related incident. For accidents, we considered three types: on the road, while the car is parked, and with passengers inside the cabin. Because of this, we choose dashboard cameras with high-quality cameras that were rated at least four stars by over a thousand users on Amazon. We also included products from a range of budgets to help people decide whether to save or splurge.
Depending on your privacy preferences or aversion to downloading new apps, we mentioned whether the dashboard cams work with or without integrated apps. In addition, we also noted unique features that other budget dashboard cameras may not have, like parking assistance or license plate detection. In addition, we shared which models automatically separate video clips from detected collisions in folders. Once the storage is full, this can mean the difference between losing important evidence in a looped recording or not.
For drivers of ridesharing vehicles, we also mentioned options with interior cameras, which can be used to provide protection from theft or unruly passengers. In addition, we also mentioned products that have been tested to work under extreme temperatures, which is great for people who travel across diverse terrains. While it didn't impact their inclusion, we also mentioned whether the dash cams included memory sticks or hardware kits, which can impact the overall cost of ownership.