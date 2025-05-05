5 Of The Best Dashboard Cameras You Can Find On Amazon (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's reckless drivers, pedestrians who don't look both ways, or even wildlife that suddenly pops out of nowhere, it can be easy to get into accidents, even if you're generally a pretty careful driver. Unfortunately, as anyone who has ever gotten into a car accident will tell you, things can happen pretty fast. For this reason, we may not have the right state of mind to take note of things like faces, plate numbers, or even exact locations. Thankfully, while we may not always be able to avoid accidents, we can make sure we're equipped to deal with their aftermath with dashboard cameras or "dashcams".

Advertisement

These days, many vehicles are manufactured with built-in dashboard cameras, like the Tesla Model 3, Citroen C3, and BMW 8 Series. But if your car doesn't have one yet, there are tons of options that you can buy instead. When it comes to choosing the right dashcam, there are several things that you should consider, like the cost, image quality, and storage options. To help you decide, we've rounded up some of the best options that you can find on Amazon today. We considered the different reasons why someone may want to get dashboard cameras, such as the different kinds of incidents that can occur in and out of your car. To learn more about our selection process, you can check our methodology at the end. But if you're ready to find a highly-rated dashcam for your car, keep reading.

Advertisement