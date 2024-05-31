Are There Any Downsides To Having Your Dash Cam Record 24/7? Here's What To Know

While some cars come with built-in dash cam systems, most car owners purchase aftermarket dash cams to enhance their vehicle's security and record footage that can serve as evidence in the event of an accident. Although dash cams were initially only used by truck drivers and law enforcement officials, they've seen a massive uptick in adoption by passenger car owners as well. This is unsurprising, given that a dash cam offers several benefits and very few disadvantages, especially to the vehicle owner.

The best part is that, with technology advancing so much, you now have numerous options, from basic single-lens dash cams to ones that record footage 24/7. The latter, i.e., a type of dash cam that records throughout the day and night, offers car owners the benefit of continuous monitoring. This type of dash cam might seem like a hassle-free security solution for your car and a great way to reduce insurance-related expenses. However, it does, unfortunately, have a few drawbacks that you need to be aware of if you're considering purchasing one. Below, we'll explore all the potential drawbacks of 24/7 loop-recording dash cams and explain possible fixes for these issues.