Dash Cams On A Budget: Are They Enough To Protect Your Car Or Should You Upgrade?

Driving a car requires a lot of presence of mind and an innate ability to do several tasks at once. Apart from needing to know how to operate the vehicle in a safe way alongside other motorists on the road, you also have to think quickly and know what to do in case something unexpected happens while you're driving.

Advertisement

For times when things out of your control occur — like when your brakes fail, for instance — and potentially lead to an accident, having a dash cam can come in handy. It can record footage that could be crucial in quantifying your role in a collision, or maybe disputing a traffic ticket issued against you. It can monitor the movement of other motorists and protect you from false claims. When wired to your car, it can record video while it's parked to protect against theft or vandalism. On a more positive note, it can capture footage while you're on a fun road trip or a scenic drive.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

If you're considering buying a dash cam for your car, you should be able to easily find one, no matter the price point. Much like any other electronic gadget, spending more on a dash cam may give you a wider slate of features and maybe record video in better quality. Can you make do with an affordable option, though?

Advertisement

To find out, we ordered two affordable dash cam options that are highly rated on Amazon to see how they perform: The Q3 Dash Cam and the V300 Dash Cam.