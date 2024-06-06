What You Need To Do If Your Brakes Fail While Driving

If you've been driving a car for a while now, certain things come second nature. You open the door, get in the seat, adjust it accordingly, close the door, fix your mirrors, and put your seatbelt on. When you're in motion, all the things you learned during your stint with driver's education should automatically come into play — you signal before you turn or switch lanes, you gradually stop when approaching a red light or stop sign, you routinely check your mirrors and your blind spots to make sure you're still on course.

No matter how experienced you are in driving a car and no matter how repetitive the steps to maneuver a vehicle may seem to you, you still need to be aware and alert enough in case you run into a situation that can yield a potentially disastrous outcome. Apart from needing to be prepped for the likelihood of another car bumping into you causing a car accident, you should also have a portion of your situational awareness aimed toward unexpected car malfunctions.

One alarming example of the latter is when you prepare to do a full stop and discover that your car brakes are not engaging. According to a 2015 survey (PDF) by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, brake failure accounts for around 22% of car crashes that occur annually. So what do you do in that situation? Below are some things you can try to help your car slow down and give you time to get to safety and call for assistance.