What Happens If You Shut Your Car Down While Driving

Something they don't teach you about driving a car is that doing so is all about ignoring little temptations. When you're in control of a massive metal machine, that little kid in the back of your head wants to do whatever silly little thing it thinks up, from revving the engine in park to mindlessly mashing all of the buttons on the dashboard. Obviously, you shouldn't do any of that stuff, as it's all bad for your car and potentially hazardous to your health. Even so, it's normal to wonder what, exactly, would happen.

For example, what would happen if you were to turn your car key to the off position or even remove it entirely while the car is in motion? Or, in the case of wireless key fobs, what would happen to the car if the key went out the window mid-drive? Unlikely and ill-advised as they may be, automotive manufacturers have actually taken these scenarios into consideration.