What To Do If Your Car Keys Are Stuck In The Ignition

Contrary to what you might expect, a problem with the key itself or the ignition slot is actually among the least likely reasons for your keys getting stuck. Unless you've been making a habit of dunking your keys in mud puddles, it's pretty hard for contaminants to get in there and gum up the works. While it's not impossible — little metal bits can get stuck on a key if you just had it made, for instance — it is generally pretty unlikely.

The more common causes of stuck keys are simply improper car settings. When you park your car and go to remove your keys, your car needs to be set in a very particular way to facilitate that removal. Specifically, the gear selector needs to be in park and the steering wheel needs to be centered. If you're still in drive or the wheel is cut too far to one side, the ignition won't release your keys as a safety precaution.

It's also possible that your ignition isn't turned all the way off. Remember, when you turn your key one notch, that turns on the accessories in your car such as the lights and radio. You need to turn the ignition all the way off — past accessory mode – to release the keys.