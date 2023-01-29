The Secret Emergency Brake In Most Electric Vehicles

Modern cars are full of safety features that work to prevent the driver, passengers, and pedestrians from getting injured. There are basic systems like air bags and seatbelts, and more advanced features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-assist, and a ton more. Cars are safer now than they have ever been.

Cars also have built in mechanisms that prevent the car from damaging itself if the driver does something unexpected. Many cars automatically lock the doors when in drive so the doors don't fly open while driving. If the driver were to accidentally slam the gear selector into park while driving, most modern automatic transmissions have mechanisms in place to prevent the transmission from doing its best impression of a grenade (via AutoVlog).

Electric vehicles, however, do not have the same multi-speed automatic transmission that most gasoline-powered cars have. Most EVs have a single-speed transmission going from the electric motor to the wheels. So what happens if you shift into park while driving an EV?