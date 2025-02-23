6 Cars With Built-In Dashcams

It's mind-boggling to think about how far auto technology has come. Let's take safety features, for instance: There was a time when seatbelts, airbags, and other standard-issue equipment (by today's standards) weren't available. You might think these are just basic safety equipment in comparison to the myriad of advanced new ways that modern vehicles keep us safe.

Proximity warning systems, ABS, and lane-keeping assist are just some of the features we might take for granted today. The same is true of cameras that afford us better views of our vehicle's blind spots, as well as another coveted monitoring feature: The dashcam. Though dashcams can play a vital role in keeping a vehicle safe when it's unoccupied, as well as providing vital information in the unfortunate case of an incident, drivers often have to seek them out separately, and budget dashcams may require an upgrade. It's unusual to find a car with a dashcam built right in.

Still, if your heart's set on a vehicle with a built-in dashcam, you have options. From the Tesla line to the Citroen C3, here are some cars that offer –- or have previously offered –- included dashcams. In some cases, the feature is more of a camera system that has similar functionality than strictly being dashcams themselves, and some of these are important case studies to be shared, too.

