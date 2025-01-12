Yes, The Samsung Galaxy Watch Has Fall Detection - Here's How To Use It

You should be running the latest version of your Galaxy Watch software to use fall detection, but the feature isn't enabled by default. Instead, you'll have to turn it on to take advantage of all it has to offer. While there are several apps worth downloading for your Samsung Watch, the Galaxy Wearable app is the one you need for the fall detection feature.

Follow these steps to turn on the fall detection feature:

1. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

2. Tap Watch settings, then select Safety and emergency.

3. Toggle the Hard fall detection button to On.

4. You must add at least one emergency contact to use this feature.

To add an emergency contact, open the Galaxy Wearable app and go to Watch Settings > Safety and Emergency > Emergency Contacts. If you've enabled fall detection on your watch and it detects a fall, an SOS pop-up will appear on the watch face, along with vibrations and a sound alert. You have 60 seconds from the time the alarm sounds to turn it off, or you can swipe to send the SOS alert immediately. You can adjust various hard fall detection settings from the Galaxy Wearable app. For example, you can enable "swipe to call," which requires you to swipe the call button when a hard fall is detected to prevent accidental calls. You can also select 911 (or the emergency number in your region) and have your watch call it automatically after five seconds when it detects a hard fall. If you only want your watch to detect falls during workouts, you can choose that option from this screen, or you can set it to always. Once you've done all of that, if you experience a hard fall, your Samsung Watch should detect it and notify both your emergency contacts and the emergency number you selected.

