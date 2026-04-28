These 12 Bluetooth Gadgets Work With Your iPhone Better Than You Might Think

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Bluetooth gadgets are pretty much everywhere nowadays. From fitness trackers to some of the best speakers worth buying, Bluetooth is what keeps them connected to your smartphone. Newer versions of Bluetooth have introduced several improvements, like lower latency and better efficiency. You no longer have to worry about connected devices draining your phone's battery or spotty connectivity causing streaming issues.

We asked SlashGear writers what their favorite Bluetooth gadget is that works exceptionally well with their iPhone devices. These are gadgets all of us at SlashGear use regularly over a long period.While some of these gadgets add value to everyday life by extending your iPhone's functionality, others work in the background. In fact, some of these are standalone gadgets that can work without being paired to your iPhone, but they provide additional features when linked via Bluetooth.

We've covered a wide variety of devices that appeal to various types of users, so there's everything from posture correcting buzzers that alert you when you slouch to night lamps that can narrate bedtime stories to your kids. Some of these gadgets even convert existing devices into smart versions, saving you the pain and cost of upgrading.