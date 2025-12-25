AirPods Pro 2 Vs Pro 3: Are The New Features Really Worth The Upgrade?

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro have served me faithfully for over two years. And to date, they are still going strong. I haven't run into any mileage issues that would require a battery replacement. Their sound quality, transparency, and noise cancellation are still pretty impressive. My intention was to push them for a long spell, regardless of whether an upgrade hits the shelves. But when Apple announced the third-generation AirPods Pro and touted dramatic improvements in noise cancellation and sound quality, I made the impulse purchase. The $249 spending definitely stung, but I've been thoroughly impressed with the experience so far.

Now, my decision to plonk a premium on the AirPods Pro 3 was solely driven by the promises of an improved noise-cancellation experience and the lift in sound quality. But there are a whole bunch of other features that make the latest Apple earbuds worth considering. The design has been improved for a more snug fit, and location tracking has also been enhanced, thanks to a new chip fitted within the charging case. The per-listening time has also gone up with noise cancellation enabled, and the ingress protection was souped up to make them more resistant to water exposure.

Finally, catering to fitness enthusiasts, Apple equipped them with a heart rate sensor. The list of upgrades is pretty long, more so than an average generation-over-generation leap for Apple products. What follows is a detailed retelling of my experience with the AirPods Pro 3 and how they offer an almost evolutionary leap over the second-gen AirPods Pro.